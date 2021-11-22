Francisco “Frankie” Lopez Share:







Francisco “Frankie” Lopez, 61 yrs old, of Lockhart, Tx passed away suddenly on October 14, 2021.

Frankie was born on June 25, 1961, to Mary Capello and Gilberto Lopez Sr.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gilberto Lopez Sr. and older brother, Gilbert C. (LOW) Lopez Jr.

Francisco “Frankie” Lopez is survived by his mother, Mary Capello who he was very close to. Also survived by his siblings, Rosemary Banda (Jesse) of Cedar Creek, Laurie Pastrano Pena (Fidencio) of Round Rock, Mateo Pastrano (Lidia) of Victoria, Diego Lopez (Mary Ann) and Gena Juarez of Lockhart.

Also survived by his beautiful twin daughters, Melissa Aguirre of San Antonio & Teresa Moreno (Lupe) of Ingleside. Sons, Adrian Lopez, Adam Lopez, Andrew Lopez, and Anthony Lopez all of Austin.

Also survived by numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Frankie loved his grandkids very, very much. They were indeed some of his greatest accomplishments.

He loved kids in general, probably because he was a big kid himself. He loved to joke around and had a laugh that was contagious! He loved the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns and enjoyed watching the games on his recliner at home every football season. He would call his brother-in-law, almost every Sunday to ask, “Brother-in-law, what time do the Cowboys play?” He also loved playing a good game of pool. Frankie was very close with his mom. He would make her a cup of coffee every morning and would make sure she ate and had enough to eat every day to show how much he loved her. She will miss her baby for sure. He was the kind of guy who, if you needed it, would give you the shirt off his back. If he couldn’t do that for you, he would go and find one for you! Always willing to offer a helping hand.

Visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 5pm -9pm. Rosary will start at 7pm. A Memorial Mass was held on Tuesday, October 26, at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church (205 W. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas) and the doors to the church were open at 9am. Mass will start at 10 am.

Reception immediately following at the American Legion Hall.

Serving as pallbearers were Raymond Capello, John Velasquez, Anthony Martinez, Tony Martinez, Eric Juarez, Rene Perez, Julio Valdez, and Angel Perez.

Honorary Pallbearers: Ernie Sanchez, Mark Lopez, Jesse Banda Sr. and Jose Cruz Banda

Fly high brother, until we meet again! We love you.