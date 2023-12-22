Robert Castilleja Barboza Share:







Mr. Robert Castilleja Barboza, age 79, of Maxwell, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2023. He was born on June 7, 1944, to Arnulfo and Rosaria Barboza. He is preceded in death by his father and a daughter, Brenda Barboza.

Mr. Barboza is survived by his loving daughter, Belinda Lopez, and sons, Robert A. Barboza and James Barboza. He is also survived by his mother, Rosaria Barboza, sister Anna Maria Mendoza, brother, Rafael Barboza, and four grandchildren.

Known for his passion for sports, Mr. Barboza had a special love for the Cleveland Browns and Indians. He was reserved by nature but enjoyed socializing, especially with the coffee drinkers at McDonald’s. Despite his reserved demeanor, he cherished meaningful interactions and valued the camaraderie of those around him.

Mr. Robert Barboza was a dedicated member of the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Association for an impressive 55 years. He took pride in his work and contributed significantly to his community. His daily routine included a drive through Maxwell and a visit to the post office, where he engaged with those he encountered.

A recitation of the holy rosary in memory of Mr. Barboza will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at DeLeon Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Martindale, Texas. Burial will follow in Memory Lawn Memorial Park.

The family expresses gratitude for the condolences and support during this difficult time.

May Mr. Robert Castilleja Barboza rest in peace, and may his memory be a source of comfort to those who loved him.