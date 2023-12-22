Josephine Alfaro Share:







On December 18, 2023, our beloved Josephine Alfaro, 70, passed away. Born to Martin and Nicolasa Alfaro on December 27, 1952, she now joins her parents, brother Martin Alfaro, and sisters Gregoria Alfaro Cortez and Dolores (Lola) Alfaro Perales in eternal peace.

Josephine’s legacy lives on through her daughter, Lisa Marie Rayos; sister, Juanita Alfaro Martinez; brother, Bart Alfaro and; granddaughters, Briana Avalos and Nicole Zamora; and grandsons, Raymond Ezekiel Rayos and Elijah Rodriguez.

Josephine’s nurturing spirit touched the lives of all who were fortunate to know her. While not a culinary expert, she delighted in creating Peach Cobbler and Fruit Salad that were simply irresistible. Her love knew no bounds, evident in her joy of taking her extended family everywhere, from movie outings to daily adventures.

She enjoyed her time as a volunteer in schools. She embodied kindness, ensuring her parents were cared for until she could no longer.

The Dairy Queen became a gathering place for everyone who cherished Josephine. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond family, earning her the title of a second mother to all. For nearly 30 years, she worked at the Golden Age Nursing Home, leaving an enduring mark on countless lives.

Join us in celebrating Josephine’s vibrant life with the recitation of the holy rosary on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at DeLeon Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Ed Karasek officiating. Internment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.