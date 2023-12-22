Candelario (Cande) Resendez Ruiz Share:







In Loving Memory of Mr. Candelario (Cande) Resendez Ruiz , 71 years old, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family. Born to Gilbert and Dolores Ruiz in Victoria, Taumalipas, Mexico. Candelario’s journey was one filled with warmth, love, and an unyielding zest for life.

Cande, was affectionately known, leaves behind a legacy of love and joy. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Helen Ruiz, son’s Sam and Socorro Garcia, sister Alicia Ruiz, 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and his niece Maieli Ruiz. His presence in their lives brought immeasurable happiness and cherished memories that will forever live on. Candelario was God bearing man, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, embodying the true essence of family. His infectious smile and loving nature touched the hearts of all who knew him. He took immense joy in spending time with his family and creating lasting bonds with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cande was a man of boundless energy, never one to shy away from hard work. He loved being on the go, and his passion for life was evident in everything he did. Whether he was working or enjoying leisure time in the City park, he approached each moment with enthusiasm and dedication. His fondness for the park was well-known, especially his appreciation for the squirrels and ducks with a special place in his heart for his favorite squirrel, Felix. A loyal companion, Cande had a faithful dog named Boy who followed him everywhere, a testament to the love and loyalty he inspired. His presence was felt by the entire community of Lockhart, where he became a familiar and beloved figure to all.

The family invites friends and well-wishers to join them for the recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2023, at DeLeon Funeral Home. A funeral mass to celebrate Candelario’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Ed Karasek officiating.

May he rest in peace, surrounded by the love that he so generously shared during his beautiful journey on this earth.