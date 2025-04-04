Lockhart ISD Names Mike Maldonado as New Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Share:







Lockhart, TX — Lockhart Independent School District is proud to announce the hiring of Mike Maldonado as the district’s new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, effective Monday, April 7, 2025.

Coach Maldonado brings a strong foundation of leadership, coaching success, and a deep commitment to student-athlete development. With more than a decade of experience across 4A, 5A, and 6A programs, he has held leadership roles including Defensive Coordinator, Assistant Head Coach, and Assistant Athletic Coordinator in Austin ISD, Jarrell ISD, and most recently at Rouse High School in Leander ISD.

At Rouse, he served as Defensive Coordinator, helping lead the team to its highest-ever district finish for 5A Division 1 and a historic qualification for the State 7-on-7 Tournament. Under his leadership, the defense achieved its best performance in five years in multiple categories, with several student-athletes earning All-District recognition. Beyond football, Coach Maldonado helped launch Leander ISD’s first-ever girls flag football team, demonstrating his commitment to expanding opportunities for all students. His well-rounded approach to athletics, passion for student success, and dedication to building inclusive programs have made a lasting impact at every campus he’s served.

Coach Maldonado is a proud graduate of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he earned a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with concentrations in History and Business. As a student-athlete, he was a three-time conference champion, team captain, and earned First-Team All-Conference and All-Region honors as a defensive back.

After college, Maldonado played professionally as a defensive back in arena football and earned a CFL mini-camp invitation in 2015. In addition to teaching and coaching, he remains actively involved in mentoring youth, having volunteered in reading programs at Fort Hood elementary schools and offering guidance in juvenile detention centers.

Throughout his career, Coach Maldonado has championed student-centered values, equity in athletics, and growth in coaching programs. He was named the 2024 Central Texas Football Coaches Association Defensive Assistant of the Year, and has presented at the Hispanic Texas High School Football Coaches Association Clinic.

“Coach Maldonado is a proven leader and dedicated educator who understands the power of athletics to shape character, build community, and transform lives,” said Superintendent Mark Estrada. “We are confident that under his leadership, Lockhart ISD will continue to grow both in competitiveness and in its commitment to developing well-rounded student-athletes.”

“I am incredibly honored and excited to join the Lockhart Lion family,” said Coach Mike Maldonado. “I’m ready to serve our student-athletes, support our coaches, and help build a program that reflects the pride and spirit of Lockhart. We will focus on pushing our student athletes to pursue excellence in their academic, athletic and personal life as they produce the very best version of themself.”

Coach Maldonado will begin meeting with students and staff during his first week and will be formally introduced at the School Board meeting on Monday, April 7 at 6:30 PM. A community meet-and-greet will be scheduled at Lockhart High School at a date yet to be determined.

Lockhart ISD welcomes Coach Maldonado and his family to the Lion community and looks forward to the future of Lockhart Athletics under his leadership.