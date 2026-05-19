Maria Esther Yanez Cruz Share:







Maria Esther Yanez Cruz, 79, of Maxwell, Texas, was gently called home to her eternal resting place on May 12, 2026. Born on March 13, 1947, to Domingo and Eva H. Yáñez, Maria entered this world surrounded by love and left it the same way—wrapped in the warmth of a large, devoted family whose lives she touched so beautifully.

On November 22, 1964, Maria married the love of her life, Domingo Cruz. Together they built a home filled with laughter, faith, and the simple joys that matter most. Though her beloved husband preceded her in death, along with her parents and brother Domingo Yanez, Jr., Maria’s spirit remained vibrant and full of light until the very end.

She is survived by her cherished daughters, Rebecca Cruz and Rachel Martinez (and husband Paul); her brothers Gregorio, Paul, and Carlos Yanez; her sisters Esperanza Juarez (Nick) and Delia Pierce (Phil); her treasured grandchildren Paul Andrew Martinez (Marissa), Isaac Martinez (Jenisa), and Maddison Martinez; and her precious great-grandchildren Paul Aydan, Marissela, Mateo, Nicolas, Noah, and Leo Martinez. Maria also leaves behind a host of loving nephews and nieces who will carry her memory forward with smiles.

Maria’s greatest joy was her family. Nothing lit up her face quite like the sound of little feet running toward her door. She poured her heart into her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always finding ways to make ordinary moments magical. Her yard was a testament to her loving hands—lush with plants she tended with care and pride. She had a special fondness for colorful inflatables and holiday decorations, transforming her home into a festive wonderland that brought squeals of delight from the children she adored.

Visitation will be at the DeLeon Funeral Home on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Brion Zarsky officiating. Burial will follow in Santa Maria Aida Cemetery.

Maria lived a life rich in love, simple pleasures, and quiet strength. She taught those around her the beauty of showing up, nurturing what grows, and celebrating every season with an open heart. Though she will be deeply missed, her legacy of warmth, family devotion, and joyful spirit will continue to bloom in every story shared, every plant tended, and every gathering where her loved ones come together.

Rest peacefully, dear Maria. Your light will shine in our hearts forever.