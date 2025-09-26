Troy Lynn Belver, Sr. Share:







Troy Lynn Belver, Sr., passed away peacefully on September 21, 2025, in San Marcos, Texas, at the age of 87. Troy was born on February 7, 1938, in Georgetown, Texas to Troy E. and Annie Mae (Glass) Belver. Troy graduated from Lockhart High School, Lockhart, Texas in 1956. He furthered his education at the University of Texas-Austin, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1960.

For 37 years, Troy was a valued employee of General Electric, where his work took him across the United States. A few of his most notable contributions were his collaborations with NASA from 1961 to 1972, where he played a role in the success of the Apollo missions and three Skylab missions, as well as in 1985, the designing of a compressor for a refrigerator which was tested on the Columbia Space Shuttle and provided the astronauts with ice cream and steak on their second day in flight.

Beyond his professional life, Troy was a devoted husband to his late wife, Judith “Judi” Belver (Wagner, McOmber), whom he shared nearly 50 years of marriage filled with love and adventure. They both enjoyed travel which took them to Europe and South America.

In 1959, Troy married Carla (Crow) Halligan and together they had two children, Troy L. Belver, Jr. and D. Selaine Keaton. He later married Judith Wagner in 1972 and together they raised their combined families. Troy’s legacy continues through the family that he cherished. He is survived by his brother, Donald Belver, his son, Troy L. Belver, Jr. and his wife Carole of San Marcos, Texas; his daughter, D. Selaine Keaton and husband Scott of Lansdale, Pennsylvania; his son, Gerald L. Wagner and wife Laurie of Newburgh, New York, his son, Douglas K. Wagner and wife Cindy of Deer Park, Texas, and his son, Stephen B. Wagner and wife Jasmin of Denver, Colorado, eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

An intelligent, honest, ethical man, Troy led by example. His love for the University of Texas, especially Longhorn football, was well known among his friends and family. He often referred to the team as “the good guys,” a term that could just as easily describe Troy himself. His unwavering support and passion for his alma mater were as steadfast as his love for his family.

Visitation is Sunday, October 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 6, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a graveside service at San Marcos City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.