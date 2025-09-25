Tiburcio R. Zapata Share:







Tiburcio R. Zapata Jr., 86, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and longtime resident of Lockhart, passed away on Thursday, August 28, 2025, surrounded by his family at home. He was born in Niederwald, Texas to Tiburcio Sr. and Paubla Zapata on January 3, 1939. Tiburcio was a middle child of nine children. He was a parishioner of St, Mary’s Catholic Church. On June 13, 1960, he married the love of his life, Tanis Oballe, who he met in grade school. Tiburcio and Tanis settled in Lockhart and raised seven children. Unfortunately, a house fire force a move to Del Valle, Texas, where they lived the remainder of their days.

He loved family above all else. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and made many wonderful memories with them throughout the years. He worked for the city of Lockhart as an equipment operator for thirty-nine years. If you got too close as a friend or neighbor, he would eventually call you family. He also loved TV westerns, playing his guitar, dancing, listening and singing to Spanish music.

Tiburcio was preceded in death by his parents Tiburcio Sr. and Paubla Zapata, his wife, Tanis, son Johnny Zapata, three brothers and four sisters, one granddaughter and two daughters in law Trish and Diane.

He is survived by his daughter Julie (Angel) Limas, sons Joe (Mimi) Zapata, Pete Zapata, Jesse (Jennifer) Zapata, Mike Zapata, and daughter Irene Zapata Lopez, brother Rosalio Zapata, twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tiburcio’s family thanks the loving team at Compassus Hospice, especially Tammi, Ellie, Nova, and Andrew. A special thank you to Tia Cruz for her loving care. Heaven has a new angel – one whose love, generosity, and gentle spirit will continue to live on through all who were blessed to know him.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at McCurdy Funeral Home, at 5PM. Following will be the recitation of the Rosary at 7PM. Mass will be held on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 10AM, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow to St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.