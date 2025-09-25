Tanis O. Zapata Share:







Tanis O. Zapata, 85, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and longtime resident of Lockhart, passed away on Saturday, August 23, 2025, surrounded by her family at home. She was born in Cost, Texas to Pablo and Mercedes Oballe on May 7, 1940. Tanis was the youngest of eight children. She was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. On June 13, 1960, she married the love of her life Tiburcio R. Zapata Jr. Tanis and Tiburcio settled in Lockhart and raised seven children. Unfortunately, a house fire would force a move to Del Valle, Texas, where they lived the remainder of their days.

She loved her family above all else. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and made many wonderful memories with them throughout the years. If you got too close as a friend or neighbor, she would eventually call you family. She also loved TV game shows, westerns, dancing, listening and singing to Spanish music.

Tanis was preceded in death by her parents Pablo and Mercedes Oballe, son Johnny Zapata, three brothers and three sisters, one granddaughter and two daughters in law, Trish and Diane.

She is survived by her daughter Julie (Angel) Limas, sons Joe (Mimi) Zapata, Pete Zapata, Jesse (Jennifer) Zapata, Mike Zapata and daughter Irene Zapata Lopez, brother Frank Oballe, twenty-one grandchildren, and thirty-one great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tanis’ family thanks the loving team at Compassus Hospice, especially Tammi, Ellie, Nova, Andrew, Xaria and Jeff. A special thank you to Tia Cruz for her loving care. Heaven has a new angel- one whose love, generosity, and gentle spirit will continue to live through all who were blessed to know her.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at McCurdy Funeral Home, at 5PM. Following will be the recitation of the Rosary at 7PM. Mass will be held on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 10AM, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow to St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.