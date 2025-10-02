Community Calendar Share:







McMahan VFD BBQ and Auction

McMahan VFD will host a BBQ and Auction on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 4:30-7:30 pm at 6450 FM 3158 Dale, TX. Nathan Colt Young will be performing. Dinner is $20 for adults and $15 Children under 12. Dinner begins at 4:30, Music at 4:30-5:45 and Auction begins at 5:45.

Catholic Church Sale

St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church Rummage Sale at the Parish Hall, 205 West Pecan St., Lockhart, October 4, at 8 am-1 pm. Clothing of all sizes, furniture, glassware, home décor, jewelry, metal art, and much more. All priced to sell. For more information, please contact Maria Rangel at 512 665-3946.

Neighborhood Night Out

Dale Community Center – October 7, 2025 3:30 – 6pm. Meet our EMS and Fire dept first responders. Join the community watch. Attend Hands Only CPR training. 100 Civic Drive, Dale, Texas 78616

dalecommunityctr@gmail.com

Mid-Tex ICA Chapter Meeting

The Independent Cattleman’s Association of Texas will host their chapter meeting on October 14 at 6:30 pm. The meeting will be held at the Lockhart Auction Barn at 2602 US-183 in Lockhart. There will be a meal provided. Please reserve by October 10 by calling the ICA office at 512-620-0162 or email at tica@icatexas.com.

Lockhart Cemetery Tour

Lockhart’s Secrets & Shadows: Historic Cemetery Tour. Join us for a tractor ride from Mill Scale Metalworks to the cemetery. Event is October 17-18 with tours at 7pm, 8pm, and 9pm. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early for check in. Proceeds benefit Caldwell County Museum.

BINGO TOURNAMENT

Benefiting Take Me Home , Saturday, October 25, 2025, 2-4:30pm. The Blue Pearl in Lockhart

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor.

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Overeaters Anonymous will be meeting on Saturdays at 9 AM Central at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 118 N. Church Street Lockhart, Texas. No religious affiliation necessary, just the desire to stop eating compulsively.

ESL Classes taught at library