Community Calendar

Caldwell County Homeless Coalition to Meet

Caldwell County Homeless Coalition (CCHC) meets on Wednesday, June 11, 2 pm, at Luling Public Library. Anyone interested in learning more and/or volunteering is welcome. Contact Lee Rust at 830-351-4421.

Father’s Day Classic Car Show & Lunch

Join Golden Age Home for the 2nd annual special event filled with vintage charm, good food, and even better company. Event date is Friday, June 13th from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Golden Age Home in Lockhart.

Free Caregiver training at Golden Age Home Community Room

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025 from 10 am-2pm at the Golden Age Home Community Room located at 1505 S. Main St., in Lockhart.

Faith/FE Presbyterian Church Summer Camp

VBS 2025 Camp Firelight, a summer camp adventure with God. June 17-20 at 900 Aransas St. Lockhart. 5:30 Dinner for participants, 6-7:50 pm activities. Preschool age-5th Grade welcome.

Dale Armadillos Kid’s Camp Volunteer meeting

Learn more on June 24, 2025, at 5:00pm at the Dale Community Center, 47 Civic Dr. Dale, TX.

Help plan the Kid’s Camp happening Wednesdays in July and Sunday Fun Days in July. Contact Information: Call or text Isabel at 512-376-1146, email bell.ramirez@yahoo.com.

Hands-Only CPR Training

Learn more on Thursday, June 26th at 5 pm at the Dale Community Center, 47 Civic Dr, Dale, TX. Brief Description: Join us for a free, short training on Hands-Only CPR. Contact Information (name, phone number, and/or email): Dale Community Center, 512-601-0536, dalecommunityctr@gmail.com.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

Health and Wellness Fair

The Martindale Community Library will host it’s 4th Annual Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, June 28.

Save the Date:

Connie S. Amaya’s Back-To-School Free Backpack Drive, Saturday, July 19, 2025. New location: Tank Town, 805 N Pecos St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information: ConnieSAmaya.org

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor.