Community Calendar

Where We Thrive Inc. Launches Harvest of Hope in Lockhart & Luling

Where We Thrive Inc. invites the community to join our Harvest of Hope program — providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to families, seniors, and individuals in need. Our new sites are now open in Lockhart at Mason Lone Oak Baptist Church, 1417 5th Street and in Luling at the William Taylor Methodist Church, 103 Jones Street. People who are hungry shouldn’t have to wait until Thanksgiving or Christmas to eat. Help us make a difference all year long. We need volunteers, donors, and community partners to help us reach more families. For more information Email: WhereWeThrive19@gmail.com or call 512-644-1193

Vaccine Clinic and Health Fair

Wesley Nurse and First Baptist Church are hosting their 2nd annual Community Flu Vaccine Clinic and Resource Health Fair on Saturday, November 22 from 10am-3pm. The event will be at the First Baptist Church, 514 Neches St. in Lockhart. There will be flu vaccines only this year. Please bring your insurance card. The vaccine is free to uninsured patients and it is a first come first serve basis. The event is free and open to the public. For more information contact Maria Rios, Wesley Nurse, 512-359-4299 or Elsie M. Lacy, County Extension Agent at 512-398-3122.

Thanksgiving Meal Feast

The First Baptist Church will host their annual Thanksgiving Feast on Saturday, November 22 from

10-2pm at the church located at 514 Neches St. in Lockhart. The event is take and go.

Thanksgiving Service

Lockhart Ministerial Alliance Community Thanksgiving Service. Sunday Nov. 23rd @ 5pm. Faith/Fe Presbyterian Church. 900 Aransas St. Lockhart.

Free Thanksgiving Lunch

Dale Community Center is hosting a FREE Thanksgiving lunch on November 23, 2025 at 47 Civic Dr, Dale, TX 78616. Serving begins at 12:30pm until gone. No take out until after 2pm so we can serve in-person diners first. Desserts and volunteers welcome!

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor.

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Overeaters Anonymous will be meeting on Saturdays at 9 AM Central at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 118 N. Church Street Lockhart, Texas. No religious affiliation necessary, just the desire to stop eating compulsively.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.