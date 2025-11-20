LJHS and LHS athletes shine at Hays Heat Bowling Tournament Share:









Photos by David White, Hays CISD.

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Special Olympics athletes from Lockhart Junior High School and Lockhart High School took part in the Hays Heat Bowling Tournament during the week of November 10, marking the start of a new partnership between Lockhart ISD and Hays CISD. Junior high athletes competed on November 10, followed by the high school athletes on November 12.

The collaboration aims to provide local competition opportunities for Special Olympics participants in addition to the larger events hosted by Special Olympics Texas Area 13. Sunset Lanes in San Marcos served as the venue for both team practices and tournament play.

Lockhart athletes delivered strong performances throughout the event, earning a combined total of five gold, six silver, and five bronze medals in individual competition.

“Our athletes showed super determination along with compassionate sportsmanship during these competitions,” said Emylie Shinto, Head of Delegation for LISD Special Olympics. “They were all at the top of their games. Being included with the Hays CISD teams in such a great event was a total win for us all.”

The tournament marks what both districts hope will be a long-term partnership supporting inclusive athletic opportunities for student-athletes with special needs.