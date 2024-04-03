Car crashes into LISD bus; no injuries reported Share:







LISD

A car crashed into LISD’s Bus #1 on Taylorsville Road and Highway 20 Thursday morning, March 25. All nine students and staff on board were unharmed, and a new bus was sent to pick up the students.

Parents of the students on board were being notified soon after the accident.

LISD thanked the bus driver, the Lockhart Police Department, and GoldStar Transit services for their quick response.

The call to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was at 6:27 a.m. CCSO then notified the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). DPS investigated this accident. CCSO also responded and assisted.

The vehicle was attempting to pass from the left while the bus was turning left, resulting in a collision.

The bus involved is a year 2020 and is equipped with seatbelts. All nine students and staff on board the bus were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

All Lockhart ISD school buses, except for one, are equipped with seatbelts. The only bus that is not equipped with seatbelts is an 84-passenger bus used for athletics transportation purposes. The district plans to retrofit that bus and install seatbelts.

In a second letter sent to parents following the bus wreck, parents were asked to remind their students to always wear their seatbelts while riding the bus as well to encourage them to stay seated and allow safety protocols and instructions from bus drivers.

There was also a secondary crash at the scene where other vehicles slowing down to look at the original wreck crashed.