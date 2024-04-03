LPG April exhibition Gumption and Glass Share:







The Lockhart Post-Gallery presents “Gumption and Glass: A Neon Love Story,” by artist Tayler Drattlo for its April exhibition.

Drattlo is a neon glass artisan originally from San Antonio. She studied at The Art Institute of Chicago and worked with local neon processor Big Dog Neon.

Drattlo is the founder of “Ricochet Neon,” a custom neon sign shop where she provides quality neon and pattern design services. She has exhibited her neon at the Atlanta Contemporary, Cateye Creative Gallery in Atlanta, and she most recently co-curated “Neon in The High Desert, A Group Neon Exhibition” at the Nicolayson Art Museum in Casper, Wyoming.

The exhibition opens Friday, April 5 with an opening reception and meet the artist from 5-8 p.m.