Local Entertainment Calendar

Wednesday, April 3

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, April 4

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-10 p.m.

Friday, April 5

(First Friday, Downtown Lockhart, 5-8 p.m.

Good Things Grocery

Four String Animals, 6-8 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Loose Screws and Rusty Hearts, 8-10 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

No Recess and Gravity Hotel, 9-11:55 p.m.

Lockhart Post-Gallery

Plum Creek Records & Tapes

David Beck and Harry & Emmy, 6 p.m.

Nostalgic Nites

Art by Sara Thompson, till 10 p.m.

Sunflower and Friends

Sunflower Planting Event, 12-7 p.m.

The PEARL

Joel Huffman Band, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Load Off Fanny’s

John Cavendar, 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Load Off Fanny’s

Ethan Ford with Jackie Oberkrom, 2 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Slurp & Sketch with Magikal Megan, Session 1: Drawing Basics, 5-6:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.