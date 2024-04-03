Post Register

The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week

Local News, Roar Report - LISD News
Name and grade you teach and at which school: Hillary Purka, Lockhart Junior High. 

Subjects: ELAR and Math.

Hometown:  “Lockhart is my hometown.”

Where did you graduate? “I earned my B.A. in Spanish from Texas State University, and my M.Ed. in Differentiated Instruction from Concordia University.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “It has been rewarding to have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the students in my community.”

How would your friends describe you? “Dependable, Knowledgeable, Sincere, and Patient.”

What values are important to you? “Family, Culture, Tradition, Integrity, Honesty, Wisdom.”

Talents: “I’m multilingual. I speak four languages.”

Favorite Books: “Don Quixote, The Great Gatsby, and all books by Hayao Miyazaki.

Favorite Music: “Whatever is on my playlist.”

Hobbies: “Traveling, Netflix, Family Time.”

What inspires you? “My inspiration comes from my family.”

Family: “Hal (husband), Sophia (daughter), and Chimmy Chum Chum (cat).”

