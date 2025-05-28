Community Calendar Share:







The Caldwell County Democratic party will meet Monday, June 2, at 6pm in the First Lockhart National Bank Community room.

Homecoming Cancelled

The Dale Bunton Cemetery Homecoming for June 2025 has been cancelled.

SAVE THE DATE:

Connie S. Amaya’s Back-To-School Free Backpack Drive, Saturday, July 19, 2025. New location: Tank Town, 805 N Pecos St, Lockhart, TX 78644

For more information: ConnieSAmaya.org

Food Baskets available at

Caldwell County Food Bank

Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesday from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D‘Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit to two food baskets per household.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor.

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Do you have an unhealthy relationship with food and body image? Overeaters Anonymous meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St. For more info call 512-740-8562.

Preschool Storytime

Storytime is every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m at Dr. Eugene Clark Library in Lockhart. Join them for stories, rhymes, chants, arts & crafts, and basic sign language.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.