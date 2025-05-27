Gwendolyn Joy Ward Share:







Gwendolyn Joy Ward, 78, passed away Saturday, May 24, 2025. Gwen was born August 19, 1946. She is to be buried in Jeffrey Cemetery in McMahan, Texas.

Gwen is survived by her children: Derrick Ogden and Dana Sutton. She is also survived by her sister, Janice Ward Cathey (Herman); her grandchildren, Haley Ogden and Jaden Spini; her great-grandchildren, Hayden, Liam, Landon, Dillon and Alora; and several nieces and nephews.



Gwen was preceded in death by her parents Franklin and Jamima Ward; sister Pamela Schulle, and daughter Joy Spini.



Gwen graduated from Lockhart High School in 1964, and played many sports there. She attended Texas Lutheran College in Seguin and Texas State University in San Marcos.



Gwen worked for the State of Texas for 30 years before retirement. She had a second career with LCRA before she retired after 15 years.

Gwen loved the Lord with her whole heart, and brought up her children to do the same.

In her golden years, she enjoyed time with her kids and family, and playing card games with her friends.



Arrangements were made under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, Lockhart, Texas.