April 8, 1940-May 22, 2025

Rose Elizabeth “Beth” Woods McDonald was called home to the Lord on May 22, 2025.

Beth was born on April 8, 1940 to Monty and Ruth Woods in Kenedy, Texas. She recently celebrated her 85th birthday in Fort Worth with those she loved.

Beth is preceded in death by her beloved husband Roy Craven McDonald, her daughter Monnette McDonald Gray, and by her parents Monty and Ruth Woods.

Beth is survived by her daughter Melaine Woolsey, her four grandchildren: Steven Guajardo, Eric Woolsey (Alaina), Collin Woolsey, and Peyton Woolsey, and her most precious family member: her great granddaughter, Caroline Ellis Woolsey.

As the daughter of a Southern Pacific Railroad roadmaster, Beth grew up moving around the state. In 1958, she settled down and married the love of her life Roy McDonald. Beth spent her early married years raising their girls. Once the girls were old enough, Beth went back to work. She worked at several churches before finding her niche at Dawson Elementary School in Austin, Texas as a teaching assistant. Once Roy retired, Beth could not let him have all the ranch fun, so she retired as well in.

Roy always spent long days at the ranch and said all he did was sleep at their home in the suburbs of Austin, so in 1999, they relocated to their Little Bit of Texas Ranch in Lockhart. For the past 26 years, Beth has been in paradise raising livestock including cattle, donkeys, and llamas, tending to her vegetable gardens, and mowing grass. You could drive down the county road knowing the ditch in front of her property would be meticulously mowed. They enjoyed 60 beautiful years together before Roy’s passing in 2018.

Beth never met a stranger, only a yet acquainted friend. If you saw her approaching or her number calling your phone, then you knew you better have 45 minutes to spare. Her spirited conversations could brighten any room.

Beth will be missed by all who knew her. Her grandchildren are eternally grateful for the path their “Nanny” paved for them. Her daughter could not have asked for a better mother or friend.

A funeral service will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Saturday, May 31 beginning at 3 PM. The family will receive friends at 2PM during the visitation hour prior. A graveside service will be held at the Woods Historical Family Cemetery in Yorktown, TX on Sunday, June 1 at 10 AM, where Beth will be laid to rest next to husband Roy.