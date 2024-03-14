Epsie L Shapley Share:







Epsie L Shapley Prezioso, beloved wife of Robert Prezioso and resident of Bee Cave, Texas was called home on February 21, 2024, at the age of 83.

Born in Redding, California on September 21, 1940, Epsie Louise Aldridge and her parents Paul and Lucille Aldridge soon relocated to Kirkland, Washington where Epsie grew up with her younger sister Linda. Epsie learned to deal with adversity at a young age as she had polio throughout her childhood. This limited participation in sports and outdoor activities, but she loved to spend her time reading and often spoke of sitting on a stool in the garage watching and visiting with her father as he worked on projects. At age 16 Epsie had a job at a movie theater and started modeling. Being exceptionally bright, she was accepted into a prestigious science program. Unfortunately, given her uncommon name, program administrators were surprised to find that she was in fact a girl, which automatically disqualified her. Espie’s thirst for knowledge only grew, and she was a lifelong learner who loved researching and sharing information and resources and could engage most anyone on any subject throughout her life.

Professionally, Epsie was proud of her work with the Bellevue (WA) Downtown Association in its formative years. Years later she attained the highly coveted Certified Personnel Consultant (CPC) Designation from the National Association of Personnel Consultants, one of only 6 in the US at the time. She consistently blazed trails and set new sales and placement records in the recruiting industry as a partner in recruiting and placement firms, as a recruiter of highly specialized scientists, and finally as a business owner in the coaching industry.

Despite her success professionally, it is well known that her family was her greatest achievement and first priority. She eagerly anticipated the next holiday, birthday, or other family gathering, and had no greater joy than having the family all together. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren, and never tired of sharing their accomplishments.

Epsie is known for her Joie de Vivre, her exuberance, and her grateful approach to life. Her unwavering faith, contagious enthusiasm, and uplifting encouragement were a blessing to all who crossed her path.

Epsie is survived by her beloved husband of 18 years, Robert Prezioso; sister Linda Kehoe (Aldridge) of East Wenatchee, WA; children Donald Huse (Caroline) of San Antonio, TX, Sally Daniel (Huse) of Lockhart, TX, and G. Raymond Shapley, Jr. (Priscilla) of Dripping Springs, TX; grandchildren Bryce Daniel (Cathryn), Collin Huse (Laura Kate) and Abby Wilts (Garrison), Gabriella, Madison, and Liam Shapley; niece, Leah Bean (Doug Holbrook) and nephew Vernon Kehoe; and “adopted” family members and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lucile Aldridge (Peak); her second husband of 30 years, G. Raymond Shapley (d. 2002), and first husband of 10 years Fred W Huse (d. 2016).

We will gather to celebrate Epsie’s life and all that she meant to us on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024, at 11:00 am at Life Family Church (Chapel), 8901 Hwy 71, Austin, Texas, 78735.