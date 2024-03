Get Lucky Gallery opens Sunday Share:







The Grand Opening of Get Lucky Gallery on the historic Lockhart Town square will be Sunday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The former home of Westy’s Pharmacy at 113 S. Main St., which served Lockhart for more than 120 years, is now Get Lucky Gallery. It features art, curated goods, and other finds from Commerce Gallery artists already known and loved, as well as new artists and artisans.