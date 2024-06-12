Radio Lockhart has hit the FM airways Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Radio Lockhart, 107.9 (KLKT) on the FM dial, has had such tremendous interests in its first two weeks of business, co-founder Grace Reyer said it has been “mind-blowing.”

“We have had a wonderful response,” said Reyer, one of three co-founders of the 501c3 nonprofit station along with Paul Arndt (Board President) and Max Yancy.

The station is available 24 hours a day and is entirely volunteer operated.

Reyer said the station will help people in the Lockhart community that wish to join broadcasting arts.

“There is a roots show, Texas music, reggae music, jazz, a regular drama show,” Reyer said. “We’ve had about 80 people respond, and we are looking at about 60 of them to get through on the air. We are working with Lockhart High School and their AV (Audio Visual) Club. We will have syndicated shows, too.”

While there will be some automation with in-house and community-built playlists, KLKT is seeking to “have a Democracy Now show, as well as Blues Before Sunrise, and country music, Tejano, and more,” Reyer said.

KLKT is registered through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Reyer said programmers of various shows will provide news such as Lockhart City Council reports. Those will be based around their time slots.

The station, located at 1017 W. San Antonio St. Suite 101, already has a need for updated infrastructure, according to Reyer.

“Of course, we are in our first week here, but we would love to expand because we need a production studio,” she said. “We would love to have live broadcasting from 9 to 10 p.m. We would also love to be sponsoring more community events.

“Lockhart has a vibrant culture. This is radio for people of Lockhart and by the people of Lockhart.”

The station can be found online at KLKT.org.