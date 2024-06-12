Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, June 12
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
The PEARL
Lonesome Dave Fisher, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, June 13
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Surrealist Soiree, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Magic the Gathering, 7-8 p.m.
Friday, June 14
The PEARL
The Living Daylights, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 15
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Ramesh (of Voxtrot), 9-11:05 p.m.
Lockhart State Park
Pokemon Safari Hike, 10 a.m.
Into to Orientating, 2:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Closed for private party
Monday, June 17
Lockhart Arts & Craft
The VHS Experience, 6-10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day
* * * To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.