Local Entertainment Calendar

Wednesday, June 12

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

The PEARL

Lonesome Dave Fisher, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, June 13

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Surrealist Soiree, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Magic the Gathering, 7-8 p.m.

Friday, June 14

The PEARL

The Living Daylights, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Ramesh (of Voxtrot), 9-11:05 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Pokemon Safari Hike, 10 a.m.

Into to Orientating, 2:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Closed for private party

Monday, June 17

Lockhart Arts & Craft

The VHS Experience, 6-10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

* * * To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.