CARTS offering seniors free rides

CARTS, in partnership with the Capital Area Council of Governments, the Area Agency on Aging, and ADRC of the Capital Area, has announced a new initiative: Free Rides for Seniors 60 and Over on CARTS Country Bus Services!

Key Highlights:

* Who: Seniors aged 60 and over in Blanco, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette, Lee, and the rural areas of Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties.

* What: Free rides on all CARTS Country Bus services.

* Why: To enhance mobility, independence, and community connection for senior citizens.

* Partners: Capital Area Council of Governments, Area Agency on Aging, and ADRC of the Capital Area.

Program Benefits:

* Convenience: Easy access for medical appointments, errands, and leisure activities.

* Ease of Use: Support from call takers for eligibility forms and trip bookings.

* Community Connection: Stay engaged with your community.

* Prebooking: Option to prebook rides for added convenience.

Personal care attendants accompanying eligible seniors also ride for free, ensuring comprehensive support during travel.

Call to Action: To schedule a free ride or for more details, seniors can call 512-478-RIDE (7433), or email Countrybus@RideCARTS.com. The CARTS staff will assist with the process of eligibility and trip booking.