McMahan operating with an eye on its history

By Anthony Collins

Just 15 minutes east of Lockhart, situated at the intersection of FM 713 and State Highway 86, McMahan has a rich history that dates back to its original settlement known as Tinney Creek.

Named after Ambrose Tinney, who obtained a land grant in Gonzales in 1832, the community flourished at the Lockhart-LaGrange crossroads. In 1848, Gonzales County was divided, with the northern division eventually forming Caldwell County.

The religious fabric of McMahan is deeply ingrained, with the establishment of a Baptist Church in 1852 and a Methodist Church in 1900, both of which continue to have active memberships. The town’s early school, founded in 1876, held classes in the church. Additionally, the community acquired the nickname “Whizzerville” due to a humorous incident that occurred in a nearby saloon.

While the name “Whizzerville” was initially proposed for a post office, it was ultimately rejected. Instead, the town was renamed McMahan, in honor of Ed McMahan, an early settler from Mississippi. As the years passed, McMahan saw the rise of various establishments, including a gin, drug store, barber shop, domino hall, and even a hat factory. In 1923, a garage and service station opened and remained operational for almost five decades.

McMahan has undergone significant changes in recent years, with the closure of its post office and the merging of its school with Lockhart. However, amidst these transformations, the community continues to maintain a positive outlook, largely due to the unwavering support of Tom and Anita Douple.

With a 44-year journey in the field of collegiate athletics, Tom’s career spanned across various positions. As the Assistant Athletic Director at LSU, he showcased his dedication and expertise, gradually climbing the ladder of success. Finally, in 2021, Tom concluded his career as the Commissioner of the Summit League, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and remarkable contributions to the world of collegiate sports.

Anita, Tom’s wife, dedicated 30 years of her life to working as a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before moving to Texas.

In 2007, Tom noticed an ad that a town was for sale so, along with four of his former college teammates, they made the strategic decision to invest in McMahan by purchasing the five buildings within the town. Tom dedicated his weekends to traveling in 2021 prior to his retirement from Chicago to McMahan, where he poured his heart and soul into the renovations of the historic building that is now Whizzerville Hall. Each board, door, and window held a unique history that Tom cherished, and he could tell you stories about each one.

The first building was completed in 2009, a 1911 landmark that had once housed the local post office and general store, underwent an impressive renovation. This significant transformation marked the beginning of a new era for Whizzerville Pizza Hall, an establishment owned by the mother-daughter duo of Anita Douple and Amy Curtiss. The grand opening of this historic building unveiled an inviting space where customers could indulge in delightful pizza creations while immersing themselves in the rich history and heritage of the town. Whizzerville Hall celebrated its 15th anniversary in May.

In addition, Tom donated space in one of the buildings to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department as a substation. This strategic location has proven to be beneficial, as it enables deputies to swiftly respond to calls. By eliminating the need for them to travel up to 15 minutes from Lockhart, the residents of McMahan are grateful for the increased efficiency and timely assistance provided by the Sheriff’s Department.

Another renovated building that Tom completed has a new tenant, All About You Boutique, which is now open for business under the ownership of Raquel Barron. Additionally, the former barber shop has been fully renovated and is available for lease, and the former gas station in town will undergo renovations in about a year, according to Tom.

“We are preserving the history while building towards the future,” Tom Douple said. “This town is a labor of love and Anita said it best, ‘We are renovating a town, a 100-year-old building at a time.’”