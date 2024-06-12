Sheriff’s Office assisting with drone safety at CTR Share:







Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Drone team will assist with public safety at this year’s Chisolm Trail Roundup. The Sheriff’s Office will provide services at different times during the three-day event and will assist all public safety providers by supporting their mission.

The Sheriff’s Office base of operation will be located at the emergency management command post. The Drone Team’s mission for this event will provide general observation and will not specifically look at or follow any one person or group of people without a specific public safety or law enforcement reason.

The Sheriff’s Office will have direct communication with all public safety providers as well as Chisolm Trail Roundup event staff. Finally, the Sheriff’s Office asks anyone intending to fly a drone, whether personally or professionally, to be mindful of the air space to avoid any collisions.