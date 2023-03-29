50 Lions event adds new category Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The popular 50 Lions Who Can Cook returns for its third year with a new category and 25 teams of two vying for prizes.

The event will be Friday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Lockhart Lions Club on Bufkin Lane.

The event is one of the two largest fundraisers of the year benefitting the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Tickets are available at Printing Solutions and Rebecca Pulliam State Farm office, or you can go to the education foundation Facebook page and leave a message.

“We raise money that is given away in grants to teachers at Lockhart,” said Jeffry Michelson. “We try to get things that they can use to teach the kids. We get things for the classroom, anything a teacher needs to help teach the kids. It’s a variety of things.”

Teachers apply for the grants and a committee goes through the process of awarding them.

Thus far, there has been about $400,000 raised for grants.

Among the 25 teams competing will be 15 teams from LISD, including at least one from each campus. Mayor Lew White will also have a team representing the City, and there will be teams representing Caldwell County, the Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, and EMS.

The categories once again include appetizers, entrées, and desserts, and this year there will be a new category — soup/chili. There is also a best decorated award. Prizes are given to place 1-3 in each category.