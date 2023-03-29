Post-Gallery has soft opening Saturday Share:







Staff reports

The Lockhart Post-Register is venturing out beginning April 1 during Sip N Stroll with the “soft” opening of an art gallery.

It will be located in the “original” pier and beam section of the Post-Register building at 111 S. Church Street.

The aptly named Post-Gallery will feature a group of artists from Georgetown during the entire month of April, but the opening will be during the Lockhart Downtown Business Association’s annual “Sip N Stroll” — April 1 from 2-6 p.m.

As part of the Post-Gallery’s opening and continuing with the theme of the Sip N Stroll, it will be hosting a Central Texas Swing band called the Ian Lee Trio.

Ian Lee, an extremely talented fiddle player and vocalist, along with his drummer, Chris Wallis, and a stand-up base, Curtis Sigurd, will be playing a mix of Jazz and Western Swing Music from Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys era.

In conjunction with the art gallery, the Post-Gallery will be adding various early printing tools that have been used at the Lockhart Post-Register over the last 150 years for the public to view.

The newspaper’s first offset press (c) 1967 will also be displayed through the large window in the back of the gallery.