Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, March 29

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Ladies Night with DJ, 6-11 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, March 30

Old Pal

Nate Guthrie, 7-9 p.m.

March 31st- Tom Foolery 930pm- 1130pm

Friday, March 31

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Open Mic, 8-11 p.m.

The PEARL

David Isley Band, 8-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Tom Foolery, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

“Drinking with my Dog,” book signing with Natalie Bovis, 2-4 p.m.

Downtown Lockhart

Sip & Stroll, 2-6 p.m.

Kruez Market

Grant Ewing, 2-5 p.m.

LOCKHART POST-GALLERY

Ian Lee Trio, 2-6 p.m..

Old Pal

HalleyAnna, 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Kruez Market

Chris Cuevas Project, 1-4 p.m.

The PEARL

Robert Cannon, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Ladies Night with DJ, 6-11 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.