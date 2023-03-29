Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach: Melissa Hardaway, grades 9-12.

What subjects do you teach? Speech/Debate, Psychology, Classical Films

Hometown: Bossier City, Louisiana.

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? Northwestern State University — Bachelor’s degree in Speech Education; LSU — Masters in Communication Studies.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “Being involved in several school clubs and activities like Student Council, Senior Class, and UIL Academics, so I get to meet and work with so many different types of students and try to make LHS a fun and exciting place to be.”

How would your friends describe you? “I asked them. They said fun, caring, and ‘a great life coach.’”

What values are most important to you? “Kindness, honesty, and respect.”

Talents: “I play the French Horn. I can do impressions/accents pretty well, too.”

Favorite Books: “Harry Potter (I’ve read the series 3 times).”

Favorite Music: “80s pop and 90s alternative.”

Hobbies: “Cooking, sewing, volunteering with the Gaslight Baker Theater.”

What brings you hope? “Watching so many former students succeed out in the real world.”

Family: “My two dogs, Chloe and Pedro.”