Child dies in driveway accident

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

On Saturday, Jan. 7, at about 3:46 p.m., Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Thompson Rd. in Dale for a report of a 3-year-old that was run over by a vehicle in her driveway.

Deputies learned that the 3-year-old child was helping her mother open the front gate, while the father drove his work truck into the property. The child took off running beside the truck and was not visible by the father as he was driving to his parking spot. Family members outside were trying to yell and stop the truck but he could not hear them. The child was knocked to the ground and run over by the rear, dual tires.

Life saving measures were taken by family and friends on scene prior to first responders arriving. The child was transported by medical helicopter to Dell Children’s in Austin. The child eventually succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.