Local Entertainment Calendar

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Golden Age Home

Networking, Golden Community Partners, 9-10 a.m.

Old Pal

Parker Chapin, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster,7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Lockhart Junior High School

Basketball: LHS Boys at San Marcos Goodnight, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Soccer: LHS Boys vs. Cedar Ridge at Round Rock Tournament, 10 a.m.

Old Pal

Mary Charlotte Young, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Commerce Gallery

Reunion Show, 5-8 p.m.

Lockhart High School

Basketball: LHS Boys at Leander, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Basketball: Leander at LHS Girls, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Soccer: Pflugerville Weiss at LHS Girls, 5:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Ben Zuniga, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Mark Cruz with Ed Jarusinksy and Cole Koenning, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Lockhart High School

Basketball: LHS Girls at Georgetown Tournament, TBA

Lockhart Junior High School

Basketball: LJHS ‘B’ Boys Tournament at Wimberley, TBD

Old Pal

Dustin Welch, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Lockhart High School

Basketball: Buda Hays at LHS Boys, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Basketball: Girls at Buda Hays, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Soccer: Gonzales at LHS Boys, 5 and 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

* * *

