MLK March set for Monday

Staff reports

The 20th annual Martin Luther King March is set for Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lockhart, sponsored again by District 1 Pride.

The march will begin at about 10:15 a.m. at City Hall on San Antonio Street and head to El Rey on Seawillow Road. There will be a guest speaker and dinner for everyone. City officials will be recognized.

There is an essay contest this year for the junior high, and the winner will receive a laptop.

The guest speaker this year is LJHS Principal Karen Nixon.

Beverly Anderson, Vice President of District 1 Pride, taught school in Lockhart for 20 years. Anderson said the march was the brainchild of Kenny Roland and Frank Gomillion.

“The City of Lockhart has always supported it,” Anderson said. “We feed everyone who does the march. “

District 1 Pride also sponsors of the Juneteenth Picnic in the Park. Both the march and the picnic are held for local scholarships by the non-profit District 1 Pride.

Anderson also noted longtime supporters Pegasus School, Bluebonnet Electric Coop., and Timberlake Excavation of San Marcos.