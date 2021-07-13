Entrepreneur aims to convert bail bonds building, lot into new venue Share:







The Armadillo Den in Austin provides an idea of Skylar Reeves’ vision for her plans for a new outdoor venue.

Skylar Reeves said there was one thing she noticed Lockhart was lacking after spending the last eight years of her life living on Two Wishes Ranch in the northern part of the city.

“During COVID, I realized you don’t really have outdoor space to gather at,” said Reeves, who is listed as the Field & Film contact on the Two Wishes staff page. “You can go to the square, but then you have to be inside most of the time.”

