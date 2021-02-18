Local state of disaster issued for Caldwell County Share:







Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden declared a local state of disaster for Caldwell County on Feb. 16 due to severe winter weather, according to a copy which was emailed to LPR on Feb. 18. The order will facilitate and expedite the use and the deployment of resources to enhance response and recovery.

The order will be in place for no more than seven days, at which point the Commissioner’s Court would need to vote to extend it. The next meeting of the Caldwell County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 23 at 9 .m.

The disaster declaration activates the Caldwell County Emergency Management Program and authorizes the furnishing of all aid and assistance.

On Feb. 17 Judge Haden asked the State for 14 trucks with pallets of water, which contain 24 pallets per truck. He also requested 10 tankers with potable water to assist with the continued lack of drinkable water in the area.

Requests are not guaranteed, but at Governor Greg Abbott’s daily press conferences this week state officials have said they will get water to all counties. Shipments of those supplies is, however, delayed due to continuing snowy weather which has created dangerous road conditions.

Judge Haden said the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management supplied Calvert Church, which is a warming center for residents, with 12 cots and blankets at their request.

They also supplied Golden Age Home in Lockhart with enough water for each resident to have eight bottles.

More requests are likely to come in as the disaster continues.