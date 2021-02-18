Restaurants, stores open Thursday, Feb. 18
Lockhart businesses have come together to serve our community. Here is a running list of restaurants and groceries open today. Please call or visit links provided to businesses for up-to-date statuses.
Glenda’s Delivery service is currently not accepting delivery orders, but has also provided a list of restaurants that have opened. See the full list HERE.
Restaurants
Casa Jalisco
Open 2-8
Dine-in & to-go
512) 359-4091
Chicken Express
Open 12-5
Drive-thru only
https://www.facebook.com/ChickenELockhart
Chisholm Trail BBQ
Open 11-5
Drive-thru and takeout only
(512) 398-6027
https://www.facebook.com/Lockhartchisholmtrailbbq
Commerce Cafe
Open 1-7
Take out only. Order through toasttab: https://www.toasttab.com/commercecafe/v3
https://www.facebook.com/commercecafelockhart
Golden Chick
No specific hours
Drive-thru only
(512) 398-4442
Kruez Market
Open 12-6
Takeout only
https://www.facebook.com/KreuzMarketLockhart
La Cantera
Open 8AM – 3 PM
Takeout & Cash only
(512) 668-4003
https://www.facebook.com/lacanteramx
Lilly’s Bar & Grill
Open 11-4
(512) 620-0745
Dine-in or Take out
Lockhart Seafood & Steak
Dine-in & to-go
Closing at 9
(512) 359-4933
Mr. Taco
Open 9 – 4
Drive-thru and takeout only
(512) 398-2704
https://www.facebook.com/Mr-Taco-Mexican-Restaurant-Lockhart-Tx-110368773931851
Riley’s BBQ Pit
Open 11-6
Dine-in, takeout and curbside
512 398 5001
https://www.facebook.com/rileypitbbq
Schlotzky’s
Open 10-4:30/5ish
Dine-in, take out and drive-thru
(512) 668-5298
Smitty’s Market
Open 12-5
To-go only
Subway
11-7 or when supplies run out
Dine-in or take out
(512) 398-3011
Taco Bell
Closing at 6
Drive-thru only
Groceries
Chaparral Coffe
Open 9-?
https://www.facebook.com/chaparralcoffee
Good Things Grocery
Open 11-5ish
https://www.facebook.com/goodthingsgrocery
Super Moreliana #2 (N. 183 mercado)
Open 12:30-5
https://www.facebook.com/SuperMoreliana2/
H-E-B
Open 12-5 (Austin/Central Texas Stores)
Temporary store hours by region/city (At any time, store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions)
Stay up to date with the latest store hours and temporary store closures due to power outages caused by severe winter weather:
https://newsroom.heb.com/severe-winter-weather-h-e-b-store-operations-real-time-updates/
Lockhart Walmart
Open 8-?
https://www.facebook.com/Walmart292