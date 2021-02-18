Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Restaurants, stores open Thursday, Feb. 18

Local News, Uncategorized
0
Share:

Lockhart businesses have come together to serve our community. Here is a running list of restaurants and groceries open today. Please call or visit links provided to businesses for up-to-date statuses.

Glenda’s Delivery service is currently not accepting delivery orders, but has also provided a list of restaurants that have opened. See the full list HERE.

Restaurants

Casa Jalisco
Open 2-8
Dine-in & to-go
512) 359-4091

Chicken Express
Open 12-5
Drive-thru only
https://www.facebook.com/ChickenELockhart

Chisholm Trail BBQ
Open 11-5
Drive-thru and takeout only
(512) 398-6027
https://www.facebook.com/Lockhartchisholmtrailbbq

Commerce Cafe
Open 1-7
Take out only. Order through toasttab: https://www.toasttab.com/commercecafe/v3
https://www.facebook.com/commercecafelockhart

Golden Chick
No specific hours
Drive-thru only
(512) 398-4442

Kruez Market
Open 12-6
Takeout only
https://www.facebook.com/KreuzMarketLockhart

La Cantera
Open 8AM – 3 PM
Takeout & Cash only
(512) 668-4003
https://www.facebook.com/lacanteramx

Lilly’s Bar & Grill
Open 11-4
(512) 620-0745
Dine-in or Take out

Lockhart Seafood & Steak
Dine-in & to-go
Closing at 9
(512) 359-4933

Mr. Taco
Open 9 – 4
Drive-thru and takeout only
(512) 398-2704
https://www.facebook.com/Mr-Taco-Mexican-Restaurant-Lockhart-Tx-110368773931851

Riley’s BBQ Pit
Open 11-6
Dine-in, takeout and curbside
512 398 5001
https://www.facebook.com/rileypitbbq

Schlotzky’s
Open 10-4:30/5ish
Dine-in, take out and drive-thru
(512) 668-5298

Smitty’s Market
Open 12-5
To-go only

Subway
11-7 or when supplies run out
Dine-in or take out
(512) 398-3011

Taco Bell
Closing at 6
Drive-thru only

Groceries

Chaparral Coffe
Open 9-?
https://www.facebook.com/chaparralcoffee

Good Things Grocery
Open 11-5ish
https://www.facebook.com/goodthingsgrocery

Super Moreliana #2 (N. 183 mercado)
Open 12:30-5
https://www.facebook.com/SuperMoreliana2/

H-E-B
Open 12-5 (Austin/Central Texas Stores)
Temporary store hours by region/city (At any time, store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions)
Stay up to date with the latest store hours and temporary store closures due to power outages caused by severe winter weather:
https://newsroom.heb.com/severe-winter-weather-h-e-b-store-operations-real-time-updates/
Lockhart Walmart
Open 8-?
https://www.facebook.com/Walmart292

Share:
Previous Article

Luling resident helping bring much-needed water to ...

Next Article

Local state of disaster issued for Caldwell ...

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION