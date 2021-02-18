Restaurants, stores open Thursday, Feb. 18 Share:







Lockhart businesses have come together to serve our community. Here is a running list of restaurants and groceries open today. Please call or visit links provided to businesses for up-to-date statuses.

Glenda’s Delivery service is currently not accepting delivery orders, but has also provided a list of restaurants that have opened. See the full list HERE.

Restaurants

Casa Jalisco

Open 2-8

Dine-in & to-go

512) 359-4091

Chicken Express

Open 12-5

Drive-thru only

https://www.facebook.com/ChickenELockhart

Chisholm Trail BBQ

Open 11-5

Drive-thru and takeout only

(512) 398-6027

https://www.facebook.com/Lockhartchisholmtrailbbq

Commerce Cafe

Open 1-7

Take out only. Order through toasttab: https://www.toasttab.com/commercecafe/v3

https://www.facebook.com/commercecafelockhart

Golden Chick

No specific hours

Drive-thru only

(512) 398-4442

Kruez Market

Open 12-6

Takeout only

https://www.facebook.com/KreuzMarketLockhart

La Cantera

Open 8AM – 3 PM

Takeout & Cash only

(512) 668-4003

https://www.facebook.com/lacanteramx

Lilly’s Bar & Grill

Open 11-4

(512) 620-0745

Dine-in or Take out

Lockhart Seafood & Steak

Dine-in & to-go

Closing at 9

(512) 359-4933

Mr. Taco

Open 9 – 4

Drive-thru and takeout only

(512) 398-2704

https://www.facebook.com/Mr-Taco-Mexican-Restaurant-Lockhart-Tx-110368773931851

Riley’s BBQ Pit

Open 11-6

Dine-in, takeout and curbside

512 398 5001

https://www.facebook.com/rileypitbbq

Schlotzky’s

Open 10-4:30/5ish

Dine-in, take out and drive-thru

(512) 668-5298

Smitty’s Market

Open 12-5

To-go only

Subway

11-7 or when supplies run out

Dine-in or take out

(512) 398-3011

Taco Bell

Closing at 6

Drive-thru only

Groceries

Chaparral Coffe

Open 9-?

https://www.facebook.com/chaparralcoffee

Good Things Grocery

Open 11-5ish

https://www.facebook.com/goodthingsgrocery

Super Moreliana #2 (N. 183 mercado)

Open 12:30-5

https://www.facebook.com/SuperMoreliana2/

H-E-B

Open 12-5 (Austin/Central Texas Stores)

Temporary store hours by region/city (At any time, store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions)

Stay up to date with the latest store hours and temporary store closures due to power outages caused by severe winter weather:

https://newsroom.heb.com/severe-winter-weather-h-e-b-store-operations-real-time-updates/

Lockhart Walmart

Open 8-?

https://www.facebook.com/Walmart292