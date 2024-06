Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, May 29

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

Thursday, May 30

Lockhart State Park

Butterfly Hike, 10 a.m.

Friday, May 31

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Open Mic, 8-11 p.m.

The PEARL

Mark Cruz with Mike Koenning and Howard Hudiburg, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Lockhart State Park

Caldwell County Girls’ Outdoor Workshop, 9 a.m.

Feeders for the Birds, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Slurp & Sketch workshop with Magikal Megan, 5-6 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4

Lockhart State Park

Poisonous Plants Hike, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, June 5

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, All Day

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.