Downtown parklet to remain parked … for now

The portable outdoor patio at the corner of San Antonio and Main streets will provide outdoor revelers with an extra downtown spot to dine for another three months.

The Lockhart City Council on July 6 voted 5-1 to extend the licensing agreement for the parklet belonging to Little Trouble by three months. Councilmember Derrick David Bryant voted against the extension and Councilmember Juan Mendoza was absent.

The City adopted the parklet program to help restaurants expand their outdoor seating during the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial agreement between the City and Little Trouble was for 3 ½ months.

Since then, vaccination rates in Texas have continued to improve and many area businesses have loosened up on mask and social distance requirements.

