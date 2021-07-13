Concert series earns praise from mayor Share:







Courthouse Nights — a free summer and autumn concert series produced by Rachel Lingvai and Will Rhodes — has drawn robust crowds eager to see some live outdoor music.

The series has also caught the attention of Lockhart Mayor Lew White, who recently asked the council to consider helping fund the concert series for the remainder of the season.

The council at its July 6 meeting did not formally vote whether to help, but the consensus was to continue providing in-kind contributions in lieu of monetary support.

