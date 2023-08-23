Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, Aug. 23

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

Morgan Ashley, 8-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Trivia Night, 7-8 p.m.

Old Pal

Mary Charlotte Young, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

Dallas Burrow with Steph Cash Band, 7 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Open Mic, 8-11:55 p.m.

Old Pal

Jamie Krueger, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

RDO Trio, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)

Shaker Hymns with Ian Tonroy, 7 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Plum Creek records and Tapes presents Queen Serene & Liz Burrito, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Nostalgic

Grand Opening, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Cory Cross, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Kreuz Market

Jesse Stratton, 1-4 p.m.

Load Off fanny’s

Sunday Sunny Sizzling Song Swap with Ethan Ford and Mark Allen Atwood, 1-3 p.m.

Old Pal

Graham Wilkinson, 12-2 p.m.

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.