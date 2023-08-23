Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The PEARL
Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
Morgan Ashley, 8-9:30 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Trivia Night, 7-8 p.m.
Old Pal
Mary Charlotte Young, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
Dallas Burrow with Steph Cash Band, 7 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Open Mic, 8-11:55 p.m.
Old Pal
Jamie Krueger, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The PEARL
RDO Trio, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Gringo’s Icehouse (Kingsbury)
Shaker Hymns with Ian Tonroy, 7 p.m.
Lockhart Arts & Craft
Plum Creek records and Tapes presents Queen Serene & Liz Burrito, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Nostalgic
Grand Opening, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Old Pal
Cory Cross, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Kreuz Market
Jesse Stratton, 1-4 p.m.
Load Off fanny’s
Sunday Sunny Sizzling Song Swap with Ethan Ford and Mark Allen Atwood, 1-3 p.m.
Old Pal
Graham Wilkinson, 12-2 p.m.
The PEARL
W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
* * *
To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.