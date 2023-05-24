Lions explode out of gate at Spring Game Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

What does a player coming off a record-setting season running the ball do on his first play of the Spring Football Game?

Ashton Dickens tossed a 70-yard touchdown pass, and over-the-shoulder catch by Ethan Aguirre, who ran the final 45 yards to the end zone. It was quite a way to start for Dickens, a player with loads of accolades as he’ll be entering his senior season, and for Aguirre, a sophomore-to-be for Coach Todd Moebes Lockhart Lions.

LHS capped off a 16-practice spring with Thursday evening’s Maroon and White Game at Lions Stadium, which saw player introduction as well as cheerleaders, Lionettes and the Roaring Lion Band perform.

“The spring game is kind of an event,” Moebes said. “The 16 practices leading up to that is what I like to gauge everything on. We certainly practiced with a better tempo and we’re more physical. We like to create depth, and I think we did that.”

Dickens did not have a rushing attempt in the spring game.

“We certainly know what he is capable of doing,” Moebes said.

The Lions are coming off an 8-4 season where they reached the second round of the state playoffs, losing a 49-42 shootout to Corpus Christi’s Flour Bluff at San Antonio.

“We have a good group with our senior class, and we feel that our underclassmen are capable too,” said Moebes, who dressed out 68 players for the game.

Several players, including Dickens, played for each squad.

The defense took over after the first play, not allowing another score until late in the first half. Dickens did have another nice completion to junior-to-be wide receiver Gabe Deutsch.

Senior-to-be Quavon Reese had an interception in the first quarter.

Noel Jaimes, who will be a sophomore this fall, got plenty of reps at quarterback.

Another sophomore-to-be, running back Devin Marciellus, had some of the better runs in the first half.

The Lions will be replacing standout running back Sean McKinney, who has finished his career. Nathaniel Gonzales (junior to be) and Bart Key (senior to be) are expected to get the majority of carries in the backfield.

“We certainly have some big shoes to fill at running back without Sean McKinney,” Moebes said. “Nathaniel and Bart have stepped up.”

Although Key didn’t play running back last year, he started at cornerback.

“We know we have some big holes to fill with our outside linebackers,” Moebes said.

Other big holes to fill include at safety where Diante Jackson is graduating.

“We had some big-time football players that accomplished some big things,” Moebes said. “They are passing the torch on to someone else.

“We have a few days left in school where they can rest and recover. Then, Tuesday after Memorial Day, we will start our strength and conditioning program.”

The Lions open their regular season on Aug. 25 at San Antonio Southwest.