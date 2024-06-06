First Friday happenings Share:







Fields Stable Antiques will be serving 13 cheesecakes along with wine, tea, coffee, or water for visitors during its monthly First Friday celebration (June 7). The flavors include Peach Amaretto and Baileys Irish Cream along with the regular cheesecakes served each First Friday.

The Lockhart Post-Gallery will be hosting a one-year anniversary group exhibition from 5-8 p.m. The show will feature artists Beast Syndicate, Kelsey Archbold, Allison Geneser, Michael Villarreal, Chad Rea, C.P. Harrison, Tayler Drattlo, Juan Mora, and Sonya Eberhart. Ranging from neon glass to sticker collages, the show will feature a wide range of media with each artist showcasing their preferred medium and concepts.

Commerce Gallery will showcase its new artists, B Shawn Cox and Brian Phillips with an Open House from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and a Meet the Artists from 5-8 p.m. Cox is a multimedia artist, juror, collector, and curator. Phillips cuts, planes, paints, and reassembles rejected pieces into something wholly new.

There will be plenty of music entertainment.

The Fossils will be playing at Pocket Park next to Little Trouble restaurant from 7-9 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft will have JJ Swinn & The Swindlers, Andy Aylward, and Batty Jr. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begin at 8 p.m. There is a $10 cover.

4H Hat Co. will have Matt Castillo playing from 7-10 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s will have Jenny and the Jetts from 8-10 p.m.

The PEARL will have the Rhinestone Renegades from 8-10 p.m.