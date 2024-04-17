Lions track athletes advance to Regionals Share:







By Anthony Collins

The Lockhart Lions’ track team recently participated in the Area Meet at Canyon High School, and as a result, several athletes qualified for the upcoming Regional 5A Meet, scheduled to take place in San Antonio on April 19-20.

Among the standout performers were senior Exequiel Sanchez, who demonstrated his prowess in both the 1600-meters and 3200-meters, securing his spot in the next round. Additionally, the 4×1000-meter team consisting of Evan Estrada, Kaidyn Roland-Brite, Ashton Dickens, and Jordan Frohock earned their spot in the Regional Meet.

The Lady Lions will also be well-represented at the Regional 5A Meet, with Rakaia Walker leading the charge. Walker not only achieved a new personal record, but also set a remarkable school record in the 100-meter race. Her performance has earned her a spot at Regionals.

Furthermore, Walker also holds the school record for the 200-meter race. Joining her in representing the Lady Lions is Jade Selmon, who will be competing in the 100-meters event.