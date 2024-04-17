Lockhart Scouting units shine at Live Oak District Camporee Share:







This past weekend, the Lockhart units of Scouts BSA excelled at the Live Oak District Spring Camporee held at Camp Green Dickson near Shiner. The event included Scouting Units from Lockhart down to Yoakum and boys and girls from ages 5-17.

Each year, scouts compete in a variety of events that generally have a central theme. This year’s theme was “Scout Chopped,” inspired by the popular cooking show. Troops were split into patrols of 5 or 6 and were given a set of mystery ingredients they then had to use to create a meal for 4 guest chefs. The chefs judged the dishes based on appearance, taste, and creativity.

Both the boys’ and girls’ troops did excellent job in the competition, with one of their patrols winning 1st place out of 11 teams that competed.

The fun extended beyond the “Scout Chopped” competition. Cub Pack 109 also participated in the annual District Pinewood Derby, where James Capetillo of Pack 109 emerged victorious, claiming the top spot out of a total of 20 racers.

Scouts BSA is a renowned organization that offers a range of programs and activities designed to foster character development, leadership skills, and responsible citizenship in young people. It’s a great option for parents seeking to help their children reach their full potential.

If interested in learning more about Scouts BSA opportunities for your child (ages 5-17), visit the BSA website at www.beascout.org, or contact your local Scout unit to explore the programs and activities they offer. Boys (6th-12th Grade), call (512) 669-6484, Girls (6th-12th Grade) call (512) 296-3431, and Cubs (K-5th) call (512) 963-6505.