Pickin’ Panel donation

The Lockhart Post-Register and Publisher Dana Garrett donated $500 to Coats for Kids after The Original Black’s Barbecue sponsored the paper’s Pickin’ Panel from the first week of college football through the Super Bowl. Pictured are Kent Black of The Original Black’s Barbecue, Coats for Kids representative Clint Mohle, and Post-Register Editor Kyle Mooty, winner of the Pickin’ Panel along with his pre-selected charity, Coats for Kids. The Post-Register will have another Pickin’ Panel beginning in late August. Texas kicks off the season Sept. 2 at home against Rice, The same day Texas A&M opens at home against New Mexico. Texas State opens that day at Baylor. Courtesy photo