Lions pay tribute to one of their own in loss Share:







By Anthony Collins

Before Friday night’s game, the Lady Lions Softball team held a poignant balloon release ceremony to honor the memory of Beverly Pryor, a beloved member of the Lockhart Independent School District community.

Pryor had dedicated more than 17 years of her life to serving LISD, leaving a legacy of service and dedication. For many years, Pryor also served as the gatekeeper at softball games, where her dedication and enthusiasm for the Lady Lions were evident to all.

“Ms. Pryor’s loss has been felt deeply throughout our campus the last week,” Lockhart High School Principal Cynthia Vasquez said. “She made a profound impact on so many students, colleagues, and families during her career with Lockhart ISD, and we are praying for her loved ones.”

The Lions faced off against the formidable Liberty Hill Panthers, the district’s current frontrunners. Senior left-hander Eveylyn Rodriguez started in the circle for the Lions, before handing over the reins to Emma Betancourt. The Panthers’ rolled to an impressive 12-1 victory. In the loss, Lions Gina Santander and Genesis Lopez each had two hits.

The Lady Lions’ final home game of the season will be on Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. against Leander.