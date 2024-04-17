The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Scott Dennis. “I teach 9-12 grade science at Lockhart PRIDE High School.”

Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology..

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana.

Where did you graduate? Millsaps College with a B.S. in Biochemistry and a minor in Neuroscience. “I am also getting my Masters in Educational Leadership from Texas State University.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I would say that it’s really refreshing to work for a district that listens to its employees and families. I have worked in districts where that was not the case.”

How would your friends describe you? “My friends would say that I am kind, funny, open, and empathetic.”

What values are important to you? “Honesty, integrity, kindness, and empathy.”

Talents: “My talent is that I am exceptionally talentless. I have been told occasionally that I am funny and that I am somewhat good at basketball.”

Favorite Books: “I love the Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings series.”

Favorite Music: “I like pretty much anything, but I’m partial to Metal, Rap, Rock, and R&B.”

Hobbies: “ I love to cook and bake, play video games, and play basketball.”

What inspires you? “I would say that my wife is who inspires me to be the best version of myself every day.”

Family: “I am married to Ariel, who actually worked in the district last year, and we have a cat named Tarot.”