Garrett T. Capps and his band, NASA Country, will play their blend of Tex-Mex rock n’ roll Friday as Rach & Rhodes Presents host Courthouse Nights beginning at on 8:30 p.m. on the Lockhart Square. San Antonio’s Capps is described as “a cosmic country gonzo honky tonk freak.” The band will be preceded by DJ Island Time (Will Rhodes) spinning records beginning at 7 p.m.