Nydia Saenz Blackwell







Nydia Saenz Blackwell, 64, mother to Jose Daniel Garza & Judith Denise McMurrey passed away on Sunday, May 28th 2023.

Known to many as Nikki, she always had a creative personality and a passion for interior design. One to make something out of nothing, there was no wall she wouldn’t paint or break to make a room new again.

Nydia was predeceased in death by her parents, Jose and Matilde Saenz; her 2 brothers Jose Roberto & Adan Saenz of McAllen, Tx and her granddaughter Nydia Olivia Garza.

Her extended family predeceased in death by Esperanza and Juan Ensignia and survived by: Martin Gonzales, Gloria Leon, Magdalena Lopez, Sergio Mariscal and Raymond & Melissa Chan and their daughter, Isabella Chan.

Nikki is survived by her husband, David Blackwell and her twin children, Jose Daniel Garza (Melissa Elias) and Judith Denise McMurrey. She has 4 grandchildren: Noah Adam & Jessica Nicole Garza and Joseph Creed & Kahlan Danielle McMurrey. She is also survived by biological father, Hector Flores and half siblings: Cecilia (Ramon) Reyna, Juan Carlos (Martha) Flores, Concepcion “Chon” (Ruby) Flores, Nick (Maria) Flores and Nora Flores.

We will gather for mass on Friday, June 23rd at 10:00am at

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

205 W. Pecan Street

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Father Edward Karasek will be leading the service.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, but the family ask that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life not the sadness of her passing.